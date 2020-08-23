South Haven man charged with murder in wife’s death

by: WOODTV.com staff

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a South Haven man has been charged with murder in connection to his wife’s death.

South Haven officers say they responded to a call about an unconscious woman around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Peral Street. Officers say they determined the woman, 48-year-old Kimberly Halstead, was dead, and foul play was involved.

Thursday, Randy Halstead, 36, was arrested and taken to the Van Buren County jail. Friday, he was arraigned with open murder and being a habitual offender, according to the South Haven Police Department.

Randy Halstead remains in jail with no bond. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

