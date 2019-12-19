South Haven looks to invest in 5G wireless network

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan community is looking to invest in an ultra-fast wireless system that some say will revolutionize communication.

South Haven is making plans for a new public and private partnership to install 5G internet technology throughout the city.

While the planning is in the early stages, Director of Public Works William Hunter says preparing for 5G is crucial.

“Our city goals have always been economic development and improving connectivity throughout the city is just another tool that adds to attract businesses to come in,” Hunter said.

The latest wireless system would allow for speeds greater than a gigabyte per second.

Since the city owns its electrical system, including the utility poles, installing the equipment would have less red tape.

“We have the electrical easements, so everything is right here,” Hunter said.

The city will soon lease space on top of the water tower to AT&T for a 5G antenna, but the city is also considering investing in its own 5G system.

New changes to the city ordinances have started regulating micro-antennas, which would be needed for a 5G system, since the signal cannot travel long distances.

“A lot of times people drive by them and they probably don’t even know they’re there because some of them blend in like decorative poles. Other ones are just a utility pole,” Hunter said.

Erin Wilkinson, assistant director for the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, says high speed internet is a necessity for most businesses and thinks 5G could grow the local economy.

“The city has been really proactive in trying to address this issue and get in front of it and I do think that is really important for businesses wanting to come to this area,” Wilkinson said.

The city hopes to have its 5G plan in place by the end of 2020. The proposal is in the early stages, so we still do not know how soon the service could be available.