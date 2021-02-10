South Haven health agency owner sentenced for fraud

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a South Haven home health agency will serve prison time after admitting his company committed health care fraud.

Kenneth Nash was sentenced Wednesday to 63 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In October 2020, Nash pleaded guilty to fraud, admitting that his company, Universal Home Health Care, submitted claims totaling more than $750,000 when no physician had approved the services. His employees instead forged signatures at Nash’s direction.

Investigators also found that the health company billed Medicare for unnecessary service, including for patients who were not homebound.

Authorities say Nash used the money to purchase two Mercedes Benzes, a Land Rover, an Aston Martin, a Jaguar convertible and a motorhome. A judge also said Nash has a history of fraud convictions.

Nash has also been ordered to pay $755,628.52 in restitution.

“This sentence sends an unambiguous message that those who cheat Medicare will be held accountable,” said Timothy Waters with the FBI in Michigan. “These taxpayer-funded programs are designed to provide essential medical services to the elderly, not to enrich corrupt health care professionals and other fraudsters.”

Suspected health care fraud can be reported to https://tips.oig.hhs.gov/. You can also call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 616.456.2404 and ask to speak to a health care fraud investigator.