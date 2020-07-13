South Haven crews search for man missing in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in South Haven are searching for a man they say is missing in Lake Michigan.

Crews responded to the North Beach around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. A friend who was with the man had reported him missing.

South Haven Area Emergency Services officials say the man was struggling in the water prior to him disappearing. There was a rip current at the time of the incident. Red flags were flying, and waves were between 5 and 6 feet.

Crews were unable to search in the water because of the conditions. A Coast Guard helicopter was brought in, and a drone was also used to aid in the search.

Authorities say about 15 minutes before, another man was swept off the north pier into the Black River channel. A person nearby was able to rescue him by throwing him a life ring.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30 to 7 a.m. for the latest information.