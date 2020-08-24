South Haven crews get new bikes, way to save lives

South Haven Area Emergency Services first responders Zach Kenreich and Dawn Hinz hold two of the new equipped bikes at South Beach. (SHAES)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A shortage of bicycles prompted by pandemic circumstances also impacted first responders in South Haven.

Related Content Extra gear helps South Haven crews shave time off beach response

While South Haven Area Emergency Services decided to buy bikes for personnel before the COVID-19 became an issue, pandemic prompted supply chain issues delayed their order. Now that the bicycles have arrived, the team plans to use them for the rest of the season, especially during busy summer weekends when traffic can be difficult to navigate.

The bicycles were purchased through Rock ‘N’ Road in South Haven. Each one carries a “jump kit” that contains first aid supplies that can be used until an ambulance arrives.

SHAES Chief Brandon Hinz says visitors will see the bicycles along beaches and in the downtown area. He says the force will “be ready for 2021 when things return to normal” with larger crowds during special events.

SHAES says a grant from an employee philanthropic program at Albemarle Corporation Foundation helped pay for the equipment. The same grant previously funded water rescue equipment for SHAES’ paid-on-call employees.