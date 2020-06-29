South Haven crews get life-saving tools for when ‘seconds count’

A photo provided by South Haven Area Emergency Services shows firefighter Matt Dey rifling through a bag of new equipment.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven first responders are getting more life-saving tools just in time for a typically busy holiday weekend on Lake Michigan.

Many South Haven firefighters are now taking their work home with them. We’ll tell you what that means for the safety of beach goers starting @ 5. pic.twitter.com/mDos3wc8S7 — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) June 29, 2020

South Haven Area Emergency Services says a grant from Albemarle Corporation in South Haven helped pay for rescue equipment for 19 first responders. The gear includes a fitted life jacket, helmet and throw-bag filled with 50 feet of rope.

SHAES says while its ambulances, rescue truck and fire engines already carry this equipment, many paid on-call members travel directly from their home or workplace to an emergency and are the first to arrive at the scene.

“Minutes, if not seconds, count in this type of emergency situation,” SHAES Chief Brandon Hinz stated in a Monday news release. “We are grateful for the continuing support of Albemarle as we strive to protect our community to the best of our ability.”

Hinz says former SHAES Chief Ron Wise pursued funding for the equipment.