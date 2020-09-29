South Haven council votes Hosier in as city manager

Kate Hosier as the South Haven City Council votes her in as city manager on Sept. 28, 2020.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city council in South Haven voted to make its interim city manager permanent.

Kate Hosier interviewed for the position after previously serving as South Haven’s assistant city manager, harbormaster and deputy clerk. The city council had narrowed it down to Hosier and Lake Isabella Village Manager Tim Wolff, but they were informed this morning Wolff was withdrawing his name from consideration because of personal reasons.

The city council went ahead with Hosier’s interview where she walked them through her accomplishments as assistant city manager and her vision of the future of South Haven.

Hosier listed her goals for the city in three categories: Housing, economic development and inclusivity.

When asked how she’d make residents feel welcome and included in the city, she said engagement is the key.

“Having that dialogue is how we become not so afraid or how we see the differences rather than what we have similar. You have to be able to see that we are all in this community. And while my experiences, and my background and where I sit is different from you, that doesn’t mean that it’s dissimilar or that we can’t find commonality,” Hosier told the council.

City council members say they’re confident the process worked and Hosier, who has been the interim city manager since July, is the best fit for the city.

After a short discussion period, Mayor Scott Smith explained why he is confident that Hosier is a good fit for the position.

“She stepped into a role at a remarkably tough time. I can’t think of a much harder time to step into a role. She did not run, which is a sign we got a good person,” Smith said. “I think she’s passed our test that we gave her, and I think she’s still smiling, which is good. I think she’ll get better … I’m confident. Obviously, she grew up here, she knows the community, she knows our problems.”

Hosier will now enter contract negotiations with the city. Former City Manager Brian Dissette left the post in July for the administrator’s job in Berrien County.