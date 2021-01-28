South Haven considering downtown social district

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of South Haven is discussing a proposal for a new social district that would allow alcohol to be purchased and consumed downtown within a designated area.

These districts have been recently established in many cities, including Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Sue Brock, director of the Downtown Development Authority, says the idea was brought up to help local businesses during the pandemic.

“The city is just in that information gathering stage right now just to see if the merchants and the businesses and the community really want this,” Brock said.

Scott Maxwell, owner of the Black River Tavern, says the district would benefit the economy of the vacation destination.

“Maybe it gives another reason for people to come into town and shop in a different way,” Maxwell said.

His business is preparing to reopen indoor dining to 25% capacity Monday, in accordance with a change in state policy.

“The original idea was brought forth as a short-term idea during the pandemic, but it’s kind of taken a life of its own as far as it being year-round. I think that would be great,” Maxwell said.

Those opposed to the idea are concerned the district would lead to more noise, trash, fights and drunk driving.

There are also concerns it will lead to alcohol being taken out to the district and consumed illegally on the beach.

Some have also voiced concerns that the district could hurt South Haven’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.

Jennifer Sistrunk, the marketing director with Clementine’s restaurant, says the idea is worth exploring.

“I think we’re open to whatever the community wants. Whatever benefits the community the most. There’s a lot of factors that have to be taken into consideration,” Sistrunk said.

Maxwell does not think there would be a significant number of issues and believes the police force could easily handle the change.

“Generally speaking, people walking around with open containers, I don’t know that it’s an issue. It certainly isn’t like it’s Key West,” Maxwell said.