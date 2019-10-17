South Haven bridge inspection to cause traffic delays

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Heads up South Haven residents: the Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge will be inspected and closed to traffic for extended periods of time next week.

The city says crews will do the inspection between 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each workday.

Officials will start testing the bridge on Monday, but it will be open to vehicle and maritime traffic that day.

On Tuesday, one full lane will be closed throughout the day, alternating sides for vehicle traffic while cranes support inspectors under the bridge. Officials say boaters should call the bridge operator three hours beforehand during the inspection hours.

On Wednesday, officials say there will be intermittent traffic delays throughout the day. Marine traffic will be expected to call the bridge operator three hours beforehand while crews are doing the inspection.

Officials say crews could continue the inspection on Thursday if there are any delays.

Anyone with questions can call the city’s engineering department at 269.637.0737.