South Haven beach shut down after water rescues

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities shut down South Haven’s South Beach Friday after at least two water rescues within an hour.

South Haven Area Emergency Services Fire Chief Ron Wise rescued an 18-year-old man who got caught in a rip tide along the pier. A second swimmer struggling in the water was pulled to shore by a Good Samaritan.

South Haven Area Emergency Services Fire Chief Ron Wise rescues a swimmer along the South Haven pier. (July 19, 2019)

South Haven Area Emergency Services Fire Chief Ron Wise rescues a swimmer along the South Haven pier. (July 19, 2019)

South Haven Area Emergency Services rescues a swimmer along the South Haven pier. (July 19, 2019)

People cool off in Lake Michigan at South Haven’s South Beach despite red flags warning of dangerous swimming conditions. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

South Haven Emergency Services responders extend a rescue rope along South Haven’s pier in search for a possible drowning victim. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

People cool off in Lake Michigan at South Haven’s South Beach despite red flags warning of dangerous swimming conditions. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SHAES responders stretched a rescue rope line along the pier to search for another possible victim, but determined there wasn’t one.

South Beach was packed at the time of the water rescues as people tried to cool down during an Excessive Heat Warning for much of West Michigan.

Red flags were flying at the beach Friday afternoon, but dozens of people were still in the water. The United States Coast Guard urged beach visitors Friday be extra cautious, reminding all swimmers who get caught in a rip current to calmly tread water or swim parallel or at an angle to shore until they are out of the current’s grip.