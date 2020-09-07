South Haven beach closed, dive teams monitoring conditions

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Beach in South Haven remains closed Monday after emergency crews rescued several people from Lake Michigan over the weekend, and one person remains missing.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, two men, ages 19 and 18, were reportedly in distress at a buoy in 3- to 5-foot waves, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

A South Haven police officer and first responder spotted the 19-year-old at a buoy about 100 feet out and brought him to shore, authorities said. He said his 18-year-old friend had tried to swim back to shore but never resurfaced after going under.

Crews spent several hours looking for him Sunday but suspended the search around 7:30 p.m. because conditions became too dangerous.

News 8 is working to find out when crews might get back out on the water to search for him.

Police say they hope to beef up their education efforts, so this does not continue to happen.