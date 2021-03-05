South Haven again cancels Fourth of July fireworks

The Independence Day fireworks over South Haven, as seen from South Beach. (July 3, 2016)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of South Haven has called off its annual Fourth of July fireworks show for the second year in a row.

The city cited COVID-19 safety concerns in announcing its decision Friday, saying that the event simply draws too many people to the city’s beaches to be safe.

Even with the fireworks scrapped, the city urged people to visit this summer to go to its beaches, check out a new splash pad or visit its parks and shops.

The 2020 fireworks were canceled not because of the pandemic but because of high water levels that made it impossible to safely launch them from the north pier.