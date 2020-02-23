Small plane crashes in Branch County

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-engine aircraft carrying three people crashed in Branch County.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Branch County Memorial Airport in Coldwater Township.
Deputies say the single-engine Rockwell Commander 114 plane was taking off with three adults on board when it had a power failure before dropping immediately.
It slammed into the ground and slid about 250 yards before coming to a stop.
No one was seriously hurt.
The Federal Aviation Agency is now investigating the crash, which is standard protocol.