Small plane crashes in Branch County

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A photo of a small airplane crash in Branch County on Feb. 22, 2020. (Courtesy of the Branch County Sheriff's Office)

A photo of a small airplane crash in Branch County on Feb. 22, 2020. (Courtesy of the Branch County Sheriff’s Office)

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-engine aircraft carrying three people crashed in Branch County.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Branch County Memorial Airport in Coldwater Township.

Deputies say the single-engine Rockwell Commander 114 plane was taking off with three adults on board when it had a power failure before dropping immediately.

It slammed into the ground and slid about 250 yards before coming to a stop.

No one was seriously hurt.

The Federal Aviation Agency is now investigating the crash, which is standard protocol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 