Shoplifting suspect crashes stolen car during police chase

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase in St. Joseph County.

The Three Rivers Police Department said detectives were called around 1 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart on Millard Road to identify a suspect in connection to a shoplifting incident over the weekend.

Officers spoke to the suspect who had returned to the store Tuesday and followed him to his vehicle where he said he had identification. When police ran the license plate, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen, according to a TRPD news release.

The police department said the suspect got into the car and drove away. Officers followed the vehicle onto eastbound Millard Road towards US-131. When the driver tried to get onto the highway, he crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, second-degree retail fraud and absconder from parole, according to the release.