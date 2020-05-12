Sheriff: St. Joseph Co. prosecutor arrested in drunken crash

The scene after a single-vehicle crash on Lovers Lane near Tamarac Lane in Lockport Township on May 11, 2020. St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough was arrested following this incident.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough was arrested Monday night with operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in his vehicle, Sheriff Mark Lillywhite confirmed to News 8 Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Lovers Lane near Tamarac Lane in Lockport Township, near Three Rivers.

Lillywhite says McDonough was involved in a single-vehicle crash. When deputies arrived, they found a dark-colored SUV parked on the north side of Lovers Lane facing eastbound, according to a news release.

McDonough was the only person in the vehicle and nobody was hurt. There was damage to the SUV and property owners’ fence, authorities said.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough. (2015 file)

McDonough was taken to the Cass County Jail. In the event of a law enforcement official’s arrest, it’s not uncommon for them to be held in another jurisdiction’s jail.

He is expected to be arraigned at 8:15 a.m. May 21 in 3B District Court in Centreville.

McDonough, 40, was first elected prosecutor in St. Joseph County in 2008.