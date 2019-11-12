Closings & Delays
Sheriff: Man hit by Bobcat bucket, killed

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an apparent accident involving some machinery east of Bangor Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on 28th Street between 50th and 52nd streets in Arlington Township.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott told News 8 that a man was cleaning out the area between his greenhouses with a Bobcat when the bucket came down and crushed him.

The death is not considered suspicious, though the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

