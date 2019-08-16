Sheriff: Alcohol factor in moped-sign crash in Cass Co.

by: WOODTV.com staff

A moped crashed into a sign in Cass County Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that injured man who drove his moped into a sign in Cass County.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on US-12 near Tharp Lake Road in Mason Township near the Indiana border.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the man told deputies he was driving his moped on eastbound US-12 when he looked across the street, went off the road and a hit a sign.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Mark Underly of Union, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

