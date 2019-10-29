Senior aid group buys old market near South Haven

The former Village Market in South Haven. (Oct. 29, 2019)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A shuttered grocery store in South Haven Township is getting new life thanks to the generosity of the building’s owners.

Senior Services of Van Buren County purchased the $2.5 million building Thursday for just $400,000.

The Village Market off of Le Grange Street closed in December 2017.

Owners Dennis and Kay Murk donated $2.1 million in the value of the property so the nonprofit could afford to buy it. The Murks are also donating some of the equipment inside the building.

Senior Services says it was able to make the purchase without the use of a new millage. It is hoping to raise $1 million to cover the cost of renovations.

The building will be converted into an activity center and office. It will have a full kitchen and plenty of space to hold events.

It should be renovated and operating by January 2021.

Moore Family Pharmacy will stay on site and rent from Senior Services.