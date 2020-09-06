Search on for 1 person missing in Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are searching for one person who went missing Sunday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the South Haven shoreline.

One person has already been pulled from the water, according to South Haven Emergency Management. First responders continue to search the water near the beach’s south pier for the second person. Further details on search efforts were not immediately available.

On Saturday, three people were rescued from Lake Michigan in South Haven. In one instance, a female was found floating unconscious in the water around 2:30 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services said she was brought to shore by good Samaritans and taken to the hospital.

Around the same time, a man was caught in rip currents near the south pier. A nearby boater helped him and took him to the city’s southside marina but did not need medical attention.

Several hours later, a Van Buren County sheriff marine patrol saw a male floundering in the water about one mile off the north beach around 4:30 p.m. He had apparently been thrown from a dingy in waves that were three-to-five feet, crews say.

