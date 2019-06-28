S. Haven left turn ban to ease beach traffic returns

A June 2018 photo shows the no left turn sign posted on Phoenix Street in South Haven.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A summertime rule for drivers in South Haven has returned.

South Haven says its city crews this week reinstalled signs temporarily barring drivers from turning left on westbound Phoenix Street, between Broadway and Water streets. The restrictions take effect July 1.

The signs are meant to prevent traffic backups that happen behind someone trying to turn left off the boardwalk-bound thoroughfare. Last year, South Haven Director of Public Works Bill Hunter told 24 Hour News 8 the downtown area averages more than 13,500 cars per day in June.

The signs will be up for 90 days — the maximum time a traffic control order can remain in effect. During that time, drivers downtown will have to make three rights instead of turning left.

South Haven tested out the left turn restrictions last year. The city says it determined the change was “beneficial in addressing the flow of traffic during the peak summer months.”