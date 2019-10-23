Runaway minor found in Van Buren County with adult

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bangor Police Department say a runaway minor was found staying with an adult at an apartment in Bangor.

When authorities arrived to the apartment, they found the minor hiding in a bedroom with a 27-year-old adult.

Police say the adult had several warrants. One of the warrants was a nationwide warrant for sexual allegation against a minor out of Kentucky.

Investigators discovered that the suspect drove the minor through many states and tried to avoid authorities by moving to different locations.

The suspect was charged in Michigan for the outstanding warrants. He waits for arraignment in the Van Buren County Jail.

The minor was sent to the Van Buren County Juvenile Court.

