Robber targets Mercantile Bank near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Mercantile Bank near Paw Paw.

Dispatchers say they were alerted to the crime around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the bank at 900 East Michigan Avenue near Woodman Street, east of M-40 in Paw Paw Township.

No one was injured in the crime. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are helping with the investigation.

Mercantile Bank tweeted just before 10 a.m. that the Paw Paw branch was closed. It’s unclear when the bank will

