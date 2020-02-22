Residents face city-wide power outage in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of residents in South Haven woke up without power Saturday morning.

In a post to its Facebook page, South Haven officials said there is a city-wide power outage due to a loss from an electrical provider to the city. The post added the outage spans multiple counties and affects thousands of people.

According to the Indiana Michigan Power, the initial reports from the company estimate power will be restored by 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Additional information can be found here on their website.