Fire damages home in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven Area Emergency Services responders were called to a fire that damaged a Geneva home Friday evening.

Responders arrived on scene around 9 p.m. on 67th St near 18th avenue to a house fire breaking out. Firefighters on scene were able to contain the fire to one bedroom and all of the people who lived in the home were safely evacuated.

It was the second significant house fire in South Haven this week. Officials tell News 8 that with current and predicted extreme cold temperatures, residents are recommended to be especially alert to potential for fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by SHAES.