Report: St. Joseph County prosecutor arrested after crash

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County prosecutor has been arrested following a crash that involved alcohol, the Sturgis Journal is reporting.

John McDonough was arrested Monday night, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite told the newspaper.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, Lillywhite told the Journal. Further details about the crash, including where it happened or whether anyone was hurt, have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear what for charges McDonough was arrested.

Online records show he was listed as an inmate at the Cass County Jail. In the event of a law enforcement official’s arrest, it’s not uncommon for them to be held in another jurisdiction’s jail.

McDonough, 40, was first elected prosecutor in St. Joseph County in 2008.