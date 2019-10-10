Report: Kurdish-American urges US intervention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Middle Eastern-born Kurd who now lives in Michigan told a local news station that he’s worried Turkey’s assault on northern Syria will end in “slaughter.”

“The Kurdish region is almost like (the) American melting pot in (the) Middle East. We cannot destroy that … Letting them get slaughtered by a dictator who has not been the United States’ friend at all,” Ibrahim Parlak told WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana.

Now a restaurant owner in southwestern Michigan, Parlak was raised in southern Turkey but said he considers himself Kurdish-American.

President Donald Trump ordered American troops to withdraw as Turkey moves against Kurdish fighters who stood with the U.S. against Islamic State militants in Syria.

“It is about humanity. … Every congressman, every senator is screaming that the president is making a big mistake,” Parlak told WNDU.