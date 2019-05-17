Report: Family blames road rage for assault

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members say a man who was assaulted in Sturgis Wednesday was attacked in a road rage incident, WNDU reports.

Sturgis police say the assault happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nottawa Street and Congress Street. A 65-year-old man was injured. A 27-year-old Sturgis man now faces assault and battery charges.

The family of the victim, Corey Happner, told WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana, that the attack stemmed from a road rage incident. Happner’s daughter said the suspect swore at her father and then knocked from his motorcycle and beat him.

The suspect then drove away, but a passerby got the car’s license plate, the daughter said.

Happner’s daughter said he was seriously injured and may need surgery. Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.