Report: Commission can’t ask prosecutor to resign

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Commissioners in St. Joseph County said they can’t ask for Prosecutor John McDonough to resign from his job.

Three Rivers News is reporting the commission determined this during a meeting Wednesday.

Members of the community asked the commission to seek action in the resignation of McDonough after he was arrested and charged for allegedly drunken driving in May.

The commission asked McDonough to join the meeting to answer questions and give a report.

The commission said they could not ask him to resign, saying they are prohibited to do so under state law. They also said there isn’t any further action they can take involving the situation at this time.

Voters can’t ask for an elected officer to be removed from their position in the last six months of their term. However, the prosecutor is being challenged in Tuesday’s election and will be on the ballot.

A trial date has not been set in McDonough’s case.