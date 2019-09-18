Report: Benton Harbor school board president dies

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The president of Benton Harbor’s school board died Tuesday, WNDU is reporting.

Stephen Mitchell was 71, according to WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Ind.

His death was announced Tuesday evening by the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education. It wasn’t immediately clear how he died.

WNDU says Mitchell grew up in Benton Harbor and played on the school’s 1965 state championship basketball team.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad recalled him as a “father, friend, servant, warrior, brother, grandfather and remarkable resident.”

I am sad to announce that the City of Benton Harbor has lost a Giant in our community. Stephen Mitchell has made his… Posted by Marcus Muhammad, Mayor of the City of Benton Harbor on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Mitchell’s term would have run out next year. It’s not yet clear what steps will be taken to fill his seat.