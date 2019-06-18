Report: 2 take deal in sex abuse, murder plot

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people from southwest Michigan have pleaded guilty to planning to sexually assault and kill a child, and a third suspect is expected to plead soon, according to a local newspaper.

David Bailey of Coldwater and Talia Furman entered into the plea agreement Monday, according to information from the Coldwater Daily Reporter, admitting to conspiracy to kidnap a child and conspiracy to sexually assault children.

The two were among four people arrested last year after authorities said they plotted to drug, kidnap, rape, torture and murder a child. No such abduction actually happened. The Daily Reporter says Michigan State Police discovered the plan while investigating a child pornography case involving Bailey and his girlfriend.

The girlfriend, Jamie LaPoint of Athens, is expected to enter a plea in the conspiracy case in July.

Furman, of Springfield, and her boyfriend Matthew Toole of Battle Creek were already sentenced to long prison terms for their roles in a child porn ring.

Toole is expected to stand trial in the conspiracy case, though the Daily Reporter says prosecutors will keep the plea deal on the table until two weeks beforehand.

The Daily Reporter says Bailey and Furman are scheduled to be sentenced in the conspiracy case in August. Both could be ordered to spend 25 years to life in prison.