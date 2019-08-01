Report: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Benton Harbor shooting

A July 31, 2019 courtesy photo shows crime tape around the scene of a deadly shooting in Benton Harbor. (WNDU)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are looking for the person who shot and killed one person and wounded two others.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department tells NBC South Bend affiliate WNDU that the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Superior Street near Clay Street.

The sheriff confirmed one person was killed and two others were injured. The conditions of the survivors are unclear.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

WNDU reports the sheriff’s office is helping police secure the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the night.