Recall election to held against Albion city council member

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say enough signatures were collected to trigger a recall election against an Albion city council member.

The Calhoun County clerk’s office said it reviewed the petitions recalling current Albion City Council member Sonya Brown and determined it had the needed signatures to initiate a recall election.

The recall election will be held in Albion’s Precinct 3 on Nov. 5, 2019.

Candidates must file with the Albion city clerk, located at 112 W. Cass Street, no later than 4 p.m. Friday, July 26.