Real Christmas trees in high demand

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Real or fake? It’s a big question this time of year.

If you’re opting for a real tree this season, you may want to do it sooner rather than later, as real Christmas trees are making a comeback and are in high demand.

“There’s probably 150,000 trees here to choose from,” Dan Wahmhoff said of Wahmhoff Farms. Friday was the first day of the season that he started selling Christmas trees to the public.

That may sound like a lot of trees. But this year, plastic is out; wood is in.

“This is the first year doing this,” said customer Melissa Falardeau. “We’ve never done a real tree, so I thought we’d bring the kids out this year, find one, cut it down, drag it back.”

“I think the trend is going back that direction,” Wahmhoff said. “And there’s been a lot of marketing on the national level towards that, and educating the consumer that they’re more environmentally friendly than a real Christmas tree than an artificial one, which will stay in a landfill for hundreds of years.”

Wahmhoff says it’s not a small batch of Christmas trees that could cause shortage this year. Rather, it’s the high demand for real trees.

First-time fir shopper Lucy Dehaan was looking to cut her first real tree on Friday.

“We just bought our first house together,” she said. “So, we wanted to start the tradition, too.”

Dehaan says her preference used to be fake trees. But she’s changed her mind.

“It’s my first real Christmas tree, I have to be picky,” she said.