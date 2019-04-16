Southwest Michigan

Razor blades found in gas pump handles in Berrien Co.

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 03:07 PM EDT

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning residents after razor blades were found inside gas pump handles in Berrien County.

The razor blades were found at the Speedway located at 481 S. Church Street in Coloma Township Monday.

The Coloma Township Police Department said a razor blade fell from a gas pump handle when a customer picked it up. Two razor blades were found at the gas station — one rusty and one looked newer.

Police reviewed surveillance video, but were unable to determine when they were placed. There is no suspect information.

The police department is urging people to be vigilant and inspect handles prior to use.

