Pumps OK’d to dry out South Haven neighborhood

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of South Haven approved a plan this week to drain streets flooded amid by high water levels.

The city council voted Monday to install pumps and sandbags around the Dunkley Avenue neighborhood at a cost of $20,000.

“All the neighbors are hoping that will make a big difference,” neighbor Ron Blain said of the city’s solution.

Sections of the street have been underwater for several months. Neighbors put up “no wake” signs after the mucky water kept splashing on their homes.

“They’re to try and slow people down so they’re not racing through so fast,” Blain said.

He said the smell and slippery conditions have been a hazard, making some cyclists fall while trying to navigate the Kal-Haven Trail, which runs through the neighborhood.

According to City Manager Brian Dissette, officials are monitoring conditions to see if a more long-term solution is needed. The most expensive $460,000 option would raise the level of the roadway and install permanent pumps.

Near record-high water levels on Lake Michigan have caused many challenges for the waterfront community.

“With the lake level being at near historic highs, the Black River, which is flowing through the city of South Haven, is also going up and down at near historic highs,” Dissette said. “That water has nowhere to go.”

The city wants to have the sandbags and pumps installed as soon as possible.