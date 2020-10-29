Program offers incentives to relocate to SW MI

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program is offering remote workers up to $20,000 in incentives to relocate to Southwest Michigan.

The “Move to Michigan” campaign is primarily focused on the Chicago area but is open to other states.

The incentive includes $15,000 toward the purchase of the home. This is administered as a loan program with a portion of the loan forgiven each year, depending on the length of stay. Permanent residents will have the entire loan forgiven if they meet all requirements.

As part of the program, people must purchase a home in the 49022, 49085, 49106, 49103 or 49127 zip code.

If the person enrolls children in southwest Michigan schools, they can receive up to an additional $5,000 in incentives. These can include benefits like a membership to a coworking space, car service for a year to a local airport and a membership to an athletic club.

Cornerstone Alliance, a nonprofit focused on increasing employment opportunities, is launching the campaign in partnership with multiple entities in Southwest Michigan.

Rob Cleveland, the president and CEO of Cornerstone Alliance, says remote workers are wanted in Michigan.

“The pandemic has made it even more clear that Southwest Michigan is the place to be,” Cleveland stated in a news release. “People want to be outside, in a less dense area. It has never been easier to work remotely.”

The program has already received more than 120 applications in the first three days from 14 states.

People who already live in Michigan are not eligible to apply.

For more information on the program or more details about the requirements, you can visit the program website.