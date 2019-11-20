Police: Man confessed to 1986 Van Buren Co. murder

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 33 years after a woman was murdered in her Bangor home, police say the man who killed her has confessed to the crime.

On Wednesday, Robert Waite was formally charged in a South Haven court through video arraignment from the Van Buren County Jail.

Waite is accused of murdering Wilda Wilkinson on July 29, 1986, during a break-in. One of Wilkson’s daughters discovered her body strangled to death inside their home.

An undated courtesy photo of Wilda Wilkinson.

Prosecutors charged another man in March who falsely confessed multiple times to the murder. Police used DNA testing to clear him and identified Waite.

Detectives say Waite lived in Bangor at the time and knew specific details about the murder when he was interviewed in Florida this April. They say he provided a full confession.

Waite was already serving time in a Florida prison on sexual battery and kidnapping charges in an unrelated case.

Assistant Prosecutor Jay Blair addressed the magistrate on the issue of bond.

“The defendant is only here under temporary custody until the conclusion of his case. Therefore, he must be maintained in a county jail or similar facility with the exception of being brought to court or other matters, so bond must be denied,” Blair said.

Police say Waite had never been ruled out as a person of interest in the case.

Waite’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4.