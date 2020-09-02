Police: Trespasser shot in foot near Bangor

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Bangor man was shot in the foot after allegedly trespassing on a property west of the city.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 27000 block of 66th Street north of 30th Avenue in Bangor Township.

The Bangor Police Department says the homeowner and others confronted the 25-year-old man, at which point he became aggressive and rushed them.

It was then the man was shot. He was taken to a South Haven hospital.

Police said later Wednesday that they were still investigating. It was unclear what charges were being pursued.