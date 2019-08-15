Police seek man who was sleeping in stolen car

A photo from officer’s body cam of man who led police on chase in Benton Harbor. Courtesy of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

A photo from an officer’s body cam of the stolen Nissan. Courtesy of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man who ran from officers in Benton Harbor.

The chase happened at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 1 in the parking lot of the River Terrace Apartment Complex on 200 River Terrace Drive.

Benton Harbor officers say they came across a suspicious vehicle, a silver Nissan Pathfinder, that was later identified as a stolen vehicle out of Kentwood.

A man was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle. When officers woke him up, the suspect ran out of the vehicle, according to a news release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

The suspect was able to run back to the Nissan and drive away, police say.

Officers chased after him, but it was later called off.

Police say to call the authorities if the man or vehicle is located.