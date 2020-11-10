Police seek 3 after Paw Paw cellphone store robbed

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A surveillance photo from inside an AT&T cellphone store in Paw Paw as it was robbed on Oct. 23, 2020.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Paw Paw are asking for help to identify three people who robbed a cellphone store last month.

The AT&T on S. Kalamazoo Street at Industrial Avenue was robbed around 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Paw Paw Police Department said three men ran into the store, past a worker and into a back room, where they grabbed things. They then made the worker open a secure area, where they stole devices and cash.

A surveillance photo from inside an AT&T cellphone store in Paw Paw as it was robbed on Oct. 23, 2020.

While one of the suspects was carrying a gun in his waistband, no one was injured.

The suspects were driving a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

Anyone with information about who the robbers are is asked to call police at 269.657.3101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links