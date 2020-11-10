Police seek 3 after Paw Paw cellphone store robbed

A surveillance photo from inside an AT&T cellphone store in Paw Paw as it was robbed on Oct. 23, 2020.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Paw Paw are asking for help to identify three people who robbed a cellphone store last month.

The AT&T on S. Kalamazoo Street at Industrial Avenue was robbed around 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Paw Paw Police Department said three men ran into the store, past a worker and into a back room, where they grabbed things. They then made the worker open a secure area, where they stole devices and cash.

While one of the suspects was carrying a gun in his waistband, no one was injured.

The suspects were driving a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

Anyone with information about who the robbers are is asked to call police at 269.657.3101.