Police seek 2 suspects in Niles gas station robbery

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Niles are looking for two suspects who robbed a gas station early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at an Admiral gas station on West Chicago Road near South Lincoln Avenue.

The Niles Police Department says one of the suspects assaulted a gas station clear then stole money from the cash register. They also said one of the suspects had a short conversation with the clerk before stealing some merchandise.

The clerk sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The amount of money and merchandise taken is undetermined at this time.

Police say no weapons were seen during the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Niles Police Department at 269.683.1313.