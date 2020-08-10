Police seek 2 girls who took SUV, left Covert Twp.

A courtesy photo of Myangel Jeffries (left) and Tonjonae Davis (right).

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Covert Township police are looking for two teen girls who haven’t been seen since last week and may be in Kalamazoo.

The Covert Township Police Department said Tonjonae Davis and Myangel Jeffries took Jeffries’ grandparents’ SUV on Friday morning.

The SUV was found Monday on Main Street near Humphrey Street in Kalamazoo. Witnesses said they saw two teens walking away from it.

Davis is described as about 5-foot-3 and between 130 and 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Jeffries is described as about 5 feet and 200 pounds, with mid-length, braided black hair.

Anyone who knows where they may be is asked to call Covert Township police at 269.764.8100.

