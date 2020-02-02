Police search for Van Buren co. robbery suspect

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man they say robbed a grocery story in Van Buren county.

It happened at Midway Grocery in the area of M-51 and 92nd Avenue on Saturday.

Michigan State Police say a man described as Hispanic, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, gray gloves and a light colored bandana, came into the store and threatened an employee with a handgun.

The suspect took cash and a bottle of wine from the counter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post.

