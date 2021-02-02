Police: Man wanted for questioning in SW MI homicide 

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Township officers say a man is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide.

The Benton Township Police Department is looking for Keveonte Barksdale.

Police say they want to question Barksdale in a homicide that happened on Dec. 8 at the Briarwood Apartments along Union Avenue near Benton Harbor.

Witnesses told police two men were arguing in a parking lot, and two to three gunshots were fired. A 27-year-old Benton Township man was later taken to the hospital, where he died. He had gunshot wounds to his chest, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.