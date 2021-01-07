Police: Man stole employee’s wallet in Paw Paw

The Paw Paw Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing an employee’s wallet on Dec. 15, 2020.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Paw Paw officers say they are looking for a man who stole money from an employee’s wallet at a business.

Police said the man went into the business on Dec. 15, entered into an employee-only area and stole the wallet.

He later used the money and credit cards to spend several hundreds of dollars in the Kalamazoo area, police say.

Police released photos of the suspect on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s and about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paw Paw Police Department at 269.657.3101.