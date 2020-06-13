Police: Man stabbed, killed in Coldwater motel; suspect arrested

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Coldwater police say a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death inside a hotel room early Saturday.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Orleans Blvd.

Police say the victim was unresponsive when they arrived and pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect drove off before officers arrived. That person’s vehicle was spotted by a Michigan State Police trooper on US-12 near Quincy. Officers took the suspect into custody.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until his family can be notified. The suspect’s name will be released after their arraignment.

Detectives are still investigating the case.