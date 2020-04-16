Police look for suspect in Paw Paw store theft

Surveillance photos of a woman accused of stealing items from Walmart on April 8, 2020. (Courtesy of the Paw Paw Police Department)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are looking for a woman accused of stealing items from the Walmart in Paw Paw.

Authorities say the suspect pushed out a cart of merchandise worth more than $200 before leaving the store on April 8.

The suspect is described as white and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Paw Paw Police Department.

She also has numerous upper body tattoos, including a rose with a stem on her left elbow with the wording “fate as old as time.” In addition, she has three separate tattoos of paw prints on her right chest, police say.

Anyone with information should call 269.657.3101 and ask for Paw Paw police.