Police look for suspect who stole elderly woman’s ring

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a woman claiming to be testing water for lead stole an elderly woman’s wedding ring in Cass County.

The suspect went to the older woman’s home Friday, claiming she was there to test the water for lead, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is seeking your assistance to help identify a suspect. If you had a… Posted by Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department on Monday, December 2, 2019

The suspect then told the elderly woman that she also needed to test her wedding ring. The woman handed the ring to the suspect. The suspect then left with the ring, police say.

The older woman has poor eyesight and couldn’t give officers more information about the suspect, police say.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. People with similar experiences are also encouraged to contact police.