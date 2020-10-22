Police look for suspect in Berrien Co. robbery

A suspect in an armed robbery of the Family Farm and Home on Cinema Way in Benton Township on Oct. 22, 2020.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in a Berrien County store.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at Family Farm and Home on Cinema Way in Benton Township, near Benton Harbor.

Employees told police a man went into the business and put several clothing items into a shopping cart. He then went to the cash register with the cart, flashed a handgun from his waistband and pointed at the clerk while he left the store, according to the Benton Township Police Department.

Investigators say the man, wearing a brown hooded jacket and black pants, drove away in a silver/gray GMC/Chevy full-size SUV.

The suspect’s vehicle in an armed robbery of the Family Farm and Home on Cinema Way in Benton Township on Oct. 22, 2020.

Police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.