Police look for suspect in Berrien Co. robbery

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in a Berrien County store.
It happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday at Family Farm and Home on Cinema Way in Benton Township, near Benton Harbor.
Employees told police a man went into the business and put several clothing items into a shopping cart. He then went to the cash register with the cart, flashed a handgun from his waistband and pointed at the clerk while he left the store, according to the Benton Township Police Department.
Investigators say the man, wearing a brown hooded jacket and black pants, drove away in a silver/gray GMC/Chevy full-size SUV.
Police are still looking for him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.