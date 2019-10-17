Police look for men possibly involved in overdose

An undated courtesy photos of the two men that dropped off Jayson Charles Piper.

COVERT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Covert Township Police Department is looking for two individuals who may have been involved in a possible overdose.

Jayson Charles Piper, 36, from Brookfield, Illinois, was brought to an emergency room in South Haven Saturday by two unknown individuals. He was pronounced dead when he got there.

Police have released pictures of the two individuals and the car they were seen driving.

An undated courtesy photo of the car the two men were seen in when dropping of Jayson Charles Piper.

Investigators believe Piper was at a barbeque party in the Covert/South Haven area when he overdosed. They are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Covert Township Police Department at 269.764.8100.